China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 76,100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Get China Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.