China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 76,100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Pharma worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

