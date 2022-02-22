Chrono.tech Market Capitalization Tops $105.45 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $105.45 million and approximately $930,743.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $148.50 or 0.00394601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00108351 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

