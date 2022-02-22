CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
