CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.