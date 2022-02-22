CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$32.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,374. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.