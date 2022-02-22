Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 2,018,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.