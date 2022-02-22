CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 8.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINT. Bank of America began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $23,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

