Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 157,648 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.48% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

