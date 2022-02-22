Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,005,035 Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,005,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.23% of Jasper Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,030,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35. Jasper Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

