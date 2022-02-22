Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.24% of Vera Therapeutics worth $29,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

