Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,205 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Verve Therapeutics worth $30,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

