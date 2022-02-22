Citadel Advisors LLC Has $26.57 Million Holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,614 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.64% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNTE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

