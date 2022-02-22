Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 12.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSDAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

