CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

