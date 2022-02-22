CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CITIC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.