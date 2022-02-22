Citigroup Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $250.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $10.88 on Tuesday, reaching $123.34. 826,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,885. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $263.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

