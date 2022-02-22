Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,513,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 663,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

