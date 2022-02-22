Civilization Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $29.60 million and approximately $420,594.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00109587 BTC.

Civilization Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

