Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clarivate stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.
In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.
CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
