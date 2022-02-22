Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

