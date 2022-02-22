ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.14. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 39,064 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

