ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.14. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 39,064 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO)
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.