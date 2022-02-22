ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.35

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $26.70. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 27,623 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

