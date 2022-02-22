ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.35

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $26.70. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 27,623 shares trading hands.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
