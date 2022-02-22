ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.14. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 59,399 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.01.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

