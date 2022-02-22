Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) vs. Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Head to Head Contrast

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.86% 0.68% Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global-e Online and Cloopen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $68.78, suggesting a potential upside of 73.29%. Cloopen Group has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 914.08%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global-e Online and Cloopen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 23.02 $3.91 million ($0.67) -59.24 Cloopen Group $117.65 million 2.89 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.14

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloopen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Cloopen Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

