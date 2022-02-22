Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

