Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.13. 46,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 586,422 shares of company stock valued at $72,967,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

