Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. 68,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 586,422 shares of company stock worth $72,967,244 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

