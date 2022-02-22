Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 93,059 shares.The stock last traded at $54.97 and had previously closed at $53.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

