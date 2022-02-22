Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 93,059 shares.The stock last traded at $54.97 and had previously closed at $53.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.
