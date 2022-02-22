Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post sales of $148.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.94 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $621.98 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 168,823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

