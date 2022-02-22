Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading Down 3.8%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.