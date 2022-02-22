Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

