Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $442.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 442 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.24), with a volume of 20425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.50 ($6.37).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 548.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The stock has a market cap of £188.91 million and a P/E ratio of 41.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($3,027.34).

Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

