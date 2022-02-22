Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,281 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 280,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

