Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 309,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $258.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.