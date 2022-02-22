Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,624. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

