Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $79,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.57. 77,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,806. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

