Colony Group LLC Has $43.67 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.53. 61,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

