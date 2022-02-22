Colony Group LLC Purchases 11,872 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

