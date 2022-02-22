Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,946 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

