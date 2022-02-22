Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 109,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

