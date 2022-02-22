ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0001 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.79 million and $713.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,520,570,730 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

