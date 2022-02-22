Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

CMCO stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.