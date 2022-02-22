CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

