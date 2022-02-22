Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $653.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

