Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce sales of $53.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.