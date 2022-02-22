Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 109,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,693,650 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.74.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.65.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
