Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 118,850 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

