Comparing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Cutera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.02 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.23 Cutera $147.68 million 4.31 -$23.88 million $0.41 86.47

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96% Cutera 3.80% 15.80% 3.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cutera has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.95%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

Cutera beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings, and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

