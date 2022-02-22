Comparing Compass (COMP) & Its Rivals

Compass (NYSE: COMP) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Compass to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Compass and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
|Compass Competitors
|379
|1695
|2499
|79
|2.49
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Compass and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass
|$6.42 billion
|-$270.20 million
|-3.26
|Compass Competitors
|$2.07 billion
|$200.12 million
|22.81
Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Compass and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass
|-7.70%
|-81.00%
|-19.81%
|Compass Competitors
|-2.13%
|1.70%
|6.59%
About Compass
Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
