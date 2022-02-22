Comparing Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) & Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Copart 34.51% 29.31% 22.52%

This table compares Renren and Copart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 28.96 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Copart $2.69 billion 10.78 $936.49 million $4.52 27.06

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renren and Copart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Copart 0 2 1 0 2.33

Copart has a consensus price target of $167.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.94%. Given Copart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copart is more favorable than Renren.

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Copart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copart beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

