Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 720.05 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -0.33 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 5 0 2.83 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 620.34%. ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 505.70%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.