Comparing Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Unico American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unico American and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.41%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Unico American.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $32.56 million 0.52 -$21.49 million ($3.61) -0.88 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -53.64% -53.44% -14.38% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hippo beats Unico American on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

