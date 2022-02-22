Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 9.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 118,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,459,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

